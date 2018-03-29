County Joins List of Local Governments Lauded For Age-Friendliness

More age-friendliness recognition in the area. On the heels of similar announcements from Barrie and Wasaga Beach, The County of Simcoe has announced it too has received a provincial Age Friendly Community Recognition Award. A Positive Aging Strategy released in 2018 helped seal the deal for the County, while the Seniors’ Affairs Ministry also lauded the county’s engagement with local seniors and community partners. “We thank the Province for recognizing our vision and approach for creating an age-friendly Simcoe County for generations to come,” said Warden Gerry Marshall. “County Council, our staff and our Age-Friendly Steering Committee have worked diligently to obtain and review public and stakeholder feedback and develop a regional approach that will guide our policies, services and projects as we prepare for a local seniors’ population that is set to double over the next 20 years.”