Counterfeit ‘C’ Note Not Even A Reasonable Fascimile

Have an eye for counterfeit currency in south Simcoe County. Nottawasaga OPP were called to a business Tuesday where a suspect $100 bill was passed. Police say it was a poor quality fake – the metallic strip was a piece of silver coloured tape and was not embedded as it is on a genuine bill. In addition, the colour of the bill was flaking off. Police advise the following if a suspicious bill is offered for payment:

politely refuse it and explain that you believe the bill to be bogus

advise the person to have police check the bill

take note of the person’s description and vehicle and alert police

Merchants are warned to check paper currency carefully. Educational materials can be found on the Bank of Canada website at http://www.newmoney.gov/.