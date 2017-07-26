Could This Help Reduce Distracted Driving?

New York State is looking into the pros and cons of a device called the ‘Textalyzer’ which allows police to determine if a driver was texting, calling, fidgeting in any way with a cell-phone during a crash. “We were the first state to adopt a motorcycle helmet law, a seat belt law for front-seat passengers and a cell-phone law,” said Terri Egan, executive deputy commissioner of the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles, who is the acting leader of the committee. “We want to make sure we consider all the impacts of the technology carefully to best ensure public safety and effective enforcement of the law.” The device is still in the production stage, but shows promise. Concerns include an invasion of personal privacy. Click here for more on this story.