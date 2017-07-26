Listen Live

Could Lower Sperm Counts Lead To Human Extinction?

Israeli researchers wonder

By News

Scientists at Hebrew University of Jerusalem have found a huge decline in sperm counts around the world – a 50 per cent drop in some developed countries over the last 40 years. Why the concern? No sperm, no procreation. No procreation, no new humans. The end result? Extinction of the human race. Others suggest it’s too early to be worried. The decline in sperm counts is blamed on the way we live, the environment and chemicals we’re exposed to. Click here for more on this story.

image via Flickr

Related posts

Could This Help Reduce Distracted Driving?

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Elderly Woman In Serious Condition Following Newmarket Crash

Bicycle Stolen From Holly Rec Centre Bike Rack

Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Criminal Harassment

OPP Costing Model Could Mean ‘Significant Financial Benefit’ For Midland – Independent Analysis

Costco Sets Up Shop In Orillia

Rash Of Break-Ins In Huntsville, Lake of Bays Township

Barrie Approves Two-Thirds of First Responders Campus