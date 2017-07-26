Could Lower Sperm Counts Lead To Human Extinction?

Scientists at Hebrew University of Jerusalem have found a huge decline in sperm counts around the world – a 50 per cent drop in some developed countries over the last 40 years. Why the concern? No sperm, no procreation. No procreation, no new humans. The end result? Extinction of the human race. Others suggest it’s too early to be worried. The decline in sperm counts is blamed on the way we live, the environment and chemicals we’re exposed to. Click here for more on this story.

image via Flickr