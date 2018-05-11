Cottage Country Comedy Festival

Rock 95 is a proud sponsor of Cottage Comedy’s CBC Laugh Out Loud Gala headlined by Kelly Taylor taking place May 11that The Rosseau JW Marriott Resort and Spa in Muskoka.

The nights will feature some of Canada’s Funniest Comics like from Deanne Smith (NBC’s Last Comic Standing), Nile Seguin (Winnipeg Comedy Fest), Ward Anderson (Sirius XM), Keith Pedro (Kevin Hart’s LOL)Tickets are available now go to cottagecomedy.com, and be listening to Rock 95 for your chance to win tickets and an overnight stay!