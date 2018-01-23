Cops Say Duo Went Smash-Happy near Downtown Barrie

Two young lads are in a heap of trouble with the law, after its said the duo left a trail of damage. Barrie Police got the call to a waterfront-area address around 2:00 Sunday morning, after some kids were spotted smashing windows in the area. Police chased down a pair of suspects, and say they not only smashed some windows out of a condo there, a bunch of chairs got thrown into the condo pool. Total repairs to the condo are expected to exceed $10,000. Additionally, it is believed the two suspects had a hand in smashing a nearby bank window too. Two 20-year-old men will explain some Mischief charges to a judge.