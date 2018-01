A woman has been charged with dealing in Fentanyl. Barrie Police were called to break up a gathering of unwanted guests at a Dunlop St. apartment, when they came across a woman under court order to to be around two of the other six individuals. Digging deeper, police say she had 30g of Fentanyl hidden on her, and over $5,700 in drug money. A 25-year-old Barrie woman was due in Bail Court on Tuesday.