Copefest 2017

It’s that wonderful time of year again! Our yearly gathering of Life Partners, Puppy Fosters, Sitters, Volunteers, Students, Supporters, Staff and Board. Mark your calendars for Sunday, September 24th, 2017 at Springwater Provincial Park. It’s going to be a great day complete with a BBQ, games, professional photos and a chance to catch up with our wonderful COPE Family. Beautiful Springwater Park is our location this year. Look for Parking Lot 3 and we will be located in the large pavilion. Hopefully it is a beautiful day, but the pavilion will give us cover no matter what the weather throws at us.

If you have already registered please disregard this , if you haven’t already, please register as soon as possible for food orders. We look forward to seeing everyone at our favorite event of the year!

Burgers, hot dogs and drinks will be supplied. Bringing a dish for Potluck is optional, but we thought it would be great to share your favorite, delicious dish. Please bring a serving utensil with a few copies of your recipe, if you would like to share

Sunday, September 24th, 2017 11 am – 4 pm

Large Pavilion – Parking Lot 3

Please bring bug spray, your pot luck item and lawn chairs

Parking is covered so mention that you are with COPE Service Dogs when entering the park.

Location:

1331 Route 26

Midhurst ON L0L 1X0

705-728-7393