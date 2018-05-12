COPE Service Dogs 5th Annual Mothers Day High Tea

On top of a traditional tea with all the trimmings, you and your guests will enjoy a professional photo, Emcee Andrea Murray, Barrie’s own Town Crier Steve Travers, Harpist Amy Hynes and the COPE Service Dogs.

This year we are happy to include a full spring fashion segment that will include Zuzu Fashion, Bravo Lingerie, Le Petit Chapeau, Helen’s Bridal and John McNabb Clothier.

Doors open at 11 am

Fashion Show starts at 11:45

High Tea is served at 12:45

Tickets are $45 and seating is limited.

To reserve your seats and more information click HERE.