One driver is in hospital after a crash near Cookstown. The OPP closed off Highway 89 from the 9th to 11th line, just west of Cookstown around 7:30 this morning following a crash said to involve two transport trucks, with one driver airlifted to Toronto trauma centre from there. No word on how long the highway will remain closed, OPP Sgt. Peter Leon says “indefinitely.”

Banner photo courtesy @OPP_CR