Controversial Speaker Not Welcome At Simcoe County Schools

Bear Creek SS listed at stop on lecture series

The Simcoe County District School Board is investigating how Bear Creek Secondary School came to be listed as a speaking tour stop for a man charged with willful promotion of hatred in Mississauga. A poster lists the school as one of several stops this month for lecture series. The speaker is known for his strong views on the Muslim community. In a Twitter message Tuesday night the board said: “Please be assured that such an event will not take place at any Simcoe County District School Board location”

