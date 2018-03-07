Controversial Speaker Not Welcome At Simcoe County Schools

The Simcoe County District School Board is investigating how Bear Creek Secondary School came to be listed as a speaking tour stop for a man charged with willful promotion of hatred in Mississauga. A poster lists the school as one of several stops this month for lecture series. The speaker is known for his strong views on the Muslim community. In a Twitter message Tuesday night the board said: “Please be assured that such an event will not take place at any Simcoe County District School Board location”