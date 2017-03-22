Listen Live

Contestant Goes Viral After Epic Wheel Of Fortune Fail

One Letter Makes All The Difference

Make a mistake on TV today, tomorrow you’re an internet sensation. That’s the way of the world these days.

A Wheel Of Fortune contestant found that out the hard way on Tuesday. Kevin was one letter away from the correct answer. He had “A STREETCAR NA_MED DESIRE” spelled out for him, but then he guessed a K. Oh, Kevin. Guess he’s just not that big of a Tennessee Williams fan.

The next contestant, Lisa, guessed correctly and snatched the victory from Kevin, but Pat Sajak seemed to prefer Kevin’s guess. “And although you got the right answer, I’d rather see Kevin’s play,” he joked.

Predictably, the internet had a field day with Kevin’s response.

