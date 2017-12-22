Consider Donating Your Loblaws Gift Card To The Barrie Food Bank

Loblaws is doling out gift cards at 25 bucks a pop after admitting to fixing bread prices for years. A class action lawsuit in the works, but right now a lot of folks are vowing to turn their gift cards over to the local food banks, including Barrie’s where its Executive Director, Peter Sundborg says he might even be able to stretch that card further than you.

In case you were looking for a last minute way to give a leg up to someone who really needs it. Donations can be made directly at the food bank, while the facility is closed between Christmas and New Year’s. You can register for more information on receiving your gift card from Loblaws through this website.