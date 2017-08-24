Conor McGregor’s Son Is More Stylish Than Everyone

After months of hype, press conferences and trash talking, it’s finally here. On Saturday, Floyd Mayweather will come out of retirement to fight UFC great Conor McGregor in the boxing ring.

The Vegas fight is, predictably, attracting the attention of celebrities and stylish people from around the world. Unfortunately for them, the title of “Most Stylish Person At The Fight” has already been locked up…by Conor McGregor’s 3 month old son, Jack.

McGregor enlisted the help of David August Inc. to outfit his son for the main event. 3 month old Jack will be sporting his very own three piece suit, complete with oversized aviator shades just like his Dad.

My mini-me! Conor McGregor gets his son suited up before Floyd Mayweather mega-fight https://t.co/tDQVG0LTel pic.twitter.com/CIc7Z1IjWv — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) August 24, 2017

We are not worthy.