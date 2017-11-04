Congratulations to this years winners!

3 bands 1 night on the Paul Sadlon Stage…The Rock 95 Burn Your Mortgage Birthday Bash November 3rd at Mavericks Music Hall!

With a ton of great ways to win your way in and with hundreds of our listeners,

it was an epic night!

Congratulations to everyone who attended and to those who won one of the prizes…

A pair of passes to the 2018 Rock 95 Birthday Bash Celebrating 30 years!

Andrea Bishop of Barrie

Autographed Guitars from Gilbert Guitars

Jason Gurman of Barrie

Jennifer Panasiuk of Barrie

Christine Hegarty of Waubaushene

Trip to Riviera Maya from Trip Central & Air Transat

Tim Murray of Wasaga Beach

$5000 Estate Shopping Spree from Bill Le Boeuf Jewellers

Melody Jeans of Orillia

$10,000 Shopping Spree from Napoleon Home Comfort

Denis Villeneuve of Orillia

$10,000 Husqvarna Landscape Package from Canadian Equipment Outfitters

Diane Runcieman of Collingwood

A Beachcomber Model 340 Hot Tub from Beachcomber Hot Tubs

Jason Card of Coboconk

A Trip to London England & A Classic Jag to complete the British Experience

Carla Pike of Midland

A 2017 Indian Springfield Motorcycle from Peak Power Sports

Calvin Sawyer of Gravenhurst

$200,000 CASH!

George Verstraten of Brechin

