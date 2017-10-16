Community College Strike: Here’s The Drill For Students At Georgian

The following will be closed/cancelled/postponed for the duration of the strike:

all Georgian full-time and part-time classes; day, evening and weekends

certain university partner classes

apprenticeship and Academic and Career Preparation classes

Ontario Learn courses delivered by Georgian faculty

certain field and clinical placements

October convocation ceremonies

Nov. 4 Open House and the College Information Program recruitment tour

certain events and meetings as determined by the organizers

Many other services will be open/in operation during the strike:

many co-ops/internships

libraries, math lab, writing centres, other labs where possible

Office of the Registrar, Financial Aid services, OSAP, Credit Transfer Centre, etc.

student services

counselling provided by third-party providers and partners

contract training provided off-site

Employment Ontario services

fitness centres

many food services

Please check GeorgianCollege.ca/faculty bargaining later on Monday for further details. New information will be posted as it is available and the list of additional questions and answers expanded as needed.

You can find more about the bargaining positions of the colleges at thecouncil.ca and of the union at opseu.org