Community College Strike: Here’s The Drill For Students At Georgian
What's open, closed, cancelled, postponed
The following will be closed/cancelled/postponed for the duration of the strike:
- all Georgian full-time and part-time classes; day, evening and weekends
- certain university partner classes
- apprenticeship and Academic and Career Preparation classes
- Ontario Learn courses delivered by Georgian faculty
- certain field and clinical placements
- October convocation ceremonies
- Nov. 4 Open House and the College Information Program recruitment tour
- certain events and meetings as determined by the organizers
Many other services will be open/in operation during the strike:
- many co-ops/internships
- libraries, math lab, writing centres, other labs where possible
- Office of the Registrar, Financial Aid services, OSAP, Credit Transfer Centre, etc.
- student services
- counselling provided by third-party providers and partners
- contract training provided off-site
- Employment Ontario services
- fitness centres
- many food services
Please check GeorgianCollege.ca/faculty bargaining later on Monday for further details. New information will be posted as it is available and the list of additional questions and answers expanded as needed.
You can find more about the bargaining positions of the colleges at thecouncil.ca and of the union at opseu.org