Coming Up At Barrie City Hall
A look at an Integrity Commissioner's report
At Barrie City Hall Monday night, a look at an Integrity Commissioner’s report that shows there were only two official complaints made against Council in 2016. Seven unofficial complaints were also made, and none involved any actual impropriety by members of council. City Hall will also mull over a waterfront fishing dock proposal from the Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia, and find out what squashed plans to enhance the city’s downtown skate park.