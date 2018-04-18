Come hungry to Georgian College
The event happens Thursday from 7:00pm until 9:00pm at the Georgian College Barrie Campus
If you want your taste buds energized, Georgian College Barrie Campus may have the answer for you. Nine teams of graduating Culinary Management students will showcase creations Thursday night that reflect the cuisine and lifestyle of the Central Ontario region. The event, which goes from 7:00 until 9:00, offers the students an opportunity to pitch their dishes, and to receive feedback from guests. There will be free samples and an opportunity to purchase items to take home.