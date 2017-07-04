Combating Mosquitoes In Barrie and Across Simcoe

The City of Barrie is doing what it can to help you beat those pesky mosquitoes this summer. Until the end of September, the city is conducting a mosquito larvae control program which involves dropping special Ministry of Environment-approved mosquito growth regulating pellets into municipal catch basins. The objective here is to combat West Nile Virus, yes, but the side effect means fewer little biters. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says mosquitoes carrying West Nile were found in Simcoe and Muskoka last summer. “We still encourage people to get outside and enjoy the outdoors,” said Lori Holmes, the vector-borne disease program coordinator with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit. “We just need to make sure to take the right precautions to avoid being bitten.” The Health Unit suggests taking the following precautions:

wear light-coloured, long-sleeved clothing

use bug spray with DEET or lcaridin

wear closed-toe shoes while hiking, and tuck pants into socks on the trail

For more information about West Nile virus, visit the health unit’s website or call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.