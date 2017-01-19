Listen Live

Collingwood Trying To Hasten Refugee Process

Town Council Petitioning Feds

By News

The Town of Collingwood will petition the federal government to expedite travel arrangements and processing of refugee families from Syria and other countries. The Collingwood Syrian Sponsorship Committee approached town council citing the positive response from the community and opportunities presented by sponsorship groups to host refugee families. Town council is hoping something can be worked out within the next three months. A change in policy by the federal government has resulted in many sponsorship groups still waiting for a refugee family.

