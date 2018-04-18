Collingwood Sexual Assault Update

Investigators are looking for possible witnesses into a reported sexual assault in February. The incident took place of the walking trail in the area of Huron Street and Niagara Street in Collingwood where, shortly before 6:00pm, a woman was approached by an unknown man and assaulted. Ontario Provincial Police are trying to identify a person who assisted the woman in distress after the incident took place. This man is described as approximately 6′ tall wearing a beige jacket, red scarf and dress pants, last seen walking west bound in front of the Sobeys grocery store on Huron Street. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.