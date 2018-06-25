Confused Americans Blame Collingwood Restaurant



The story started on Friday when a man who said he is a server at a restaurant in Lexigton Virginia called the ‘Red Hen’ claimed his boss refused to serve U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

His Facebook post has since been removed but Jaike Foley-Schultz wrote t, “I just served Sarah Huckabee Sanders for a total of 2 minutes before my owner kicked her out along with 7 of her other family members…”

Sanders then took to Twitter, “Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” she wrote. “Her actions say far more about her than about me.”

Restaurants review site Yelp then lit up like a Christmas tree with responses from Trump supporters and opponents. This is where Collingwood’s loved eggs and bacon go-to comes into play.

Since Friday, the Olde Red Hen in Collingwood has been barring the brunt of this backlash on its Facebook page because people mistook it for the restaurant in Virginia