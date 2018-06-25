Confused Americans Blame Collingwood Restaurant
The Olde Red Hen was mistaken for a diner in Virginia that refused to serve Donald Trump's Press Secretary
The story started on Friday when a man who said he is a server at a restaurant in Lexigton Virginia called the ‘Red Hen’ claimed his boss refused to serve U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.
His Facebook post has since been removed but Jaike Foley-Schultz wrote t, “I just served Sarah Huckabee Sanders for a total of 2 minutes before my owner kicked her out along with 7 of her other family members…”
Sanders then took to Twitter, “Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” she wrote. “Her actions say far more about her than about me.”
Restaurants review site Yelp then lit up like a Christmas tree with responses from Trump supporters and opponents. This is where Collingwood’s loved eggs and bacon go-to comes into play.
Since Friday, the Olde Red Hen in Collingwood has been barring the brunt of this backlash on its Facebook page because people mistook it for the restaurant in Virginia
please note all the hate and bad reveiws and ratings today are the result of president trumps press secretary sarah…
The Facebook Comments
“You’re embarrassing the rest of us Americans by not verifying that you’re addressing the right business. You’re even making a false claim that you were called a name by the owner of the Canadian Red Hen Restaurant.” Michael Schmidt
“Please do not judge all Americans by those those that have left bad reviews or comment! I have a great respect for your country and wonderful Canadian friends. In support I proudly fly my American/Canadian flag!” Barbara Seitzinger Holscher
“For all our American “friends” south of the border, please learn how to read a map and learn how to read please. The Olde, notice the Olde in the name please, Red Hen Restaurant is a restaurant in Collingwood, Ontario, Canada!” Jane Linley
“LOW ENERGY RESTAURANT TRYING TO PREVENT TREMENDOUS PROGRESS!!! SAD!!!! 🇺🇸 🦅” Matt Parsons
“His supporters are too stupid to know any better.” Aly Moore
“You all got the wrong restaurant,” Alesha Gregory-wilson
What U.S. President Trump Said
U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter as well, ” The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!”