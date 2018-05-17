Listen Live

Collingwood OPP Cleared Of Broken Ankle Culpability

Special Investigations Unit Clears Police After Woman Found With Serious Fracture

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared the OPP of wrongdoing after a Collingwood woman suffered a significant injury last month. The SIU says Collingwood OPP got the call from a concerned citizen about someone in distress at 6th and Walnut Streets around 10:00 on the night of April 10th, police tracked her down about a kilometer away a half hour later, walking down the street with an injured ankle. Police took her to the hospital where she doctors say she had a fracture. The SIU looked into it and say police did not contribute to that injury.

