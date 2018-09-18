Listen Live

Collingwood Man Among Those Arrested In Child Porn Blitz Across Southern Ontario

Twenty-Five Year Old Facing Three Criminal Charges

By News

A Collingwood man is among four charged in separate child pornography investigations.

The OPP took a search warrant to a Collingwood home early last week, and charged a 25-year-old man there with accessing and possessing child porn.

Three other search warrants in the same time period resulted in similar charges against suspects in Elora, Exetor, and Clinton, Ontario.

