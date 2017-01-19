Listen Live

Collingwood Looking For Fast Action On Refugee Families

Local families willing to sponsor/host

By News

The Town of Collingwood will petition the federal government to expedite travel arrangements and processing of refugee families from Syria and other countries. The Collingwood Syrian Sponsorship Committee approached town council citing the positive response from the community and opportunities presented by sponsorship groups to host refugee families. Town council is hoping something can be worked out within the next three months. A change in policy by the federal government has resulted in many sponsorship groups still waiting for a refugee family. A copy of the resolution will be forwarded to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen, MP Kellie Leitch and other agencies “to stress the need to act on this urgent matter.”

photo: Mayor Sandra Cooper via Twitter

 

