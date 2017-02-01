Listen Live

Collingwood Hospital Now Offering High Quality Mammograms

Breast Screening Can Be Booked Without Referral

By News

Good news, Collingwood General and Marine hospital will now be performing mammograms. As part of the Ontario Breast Screening Program, the hosptial is now performing the high-quality breast screenings without referrals. Eligible women can book a mammogram, and no longer need to travel outside the South Georgian Bay region to do so. “The program provides the women of our community with unprecedented access to mammography services and ensures direct communication of their results,” says Dr. Murray Miller, CGMH Chief Radiologist. It’s recommended women between 50 and 75 have a mammogram every two years. Women can call the CGMH OBSP direct line to book their screening mammogram (705) 444-8670.

