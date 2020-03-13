Collingwood hoping to be Kraft Hockeyville

For the past 11 years, Kraft Hockeyville has rallied communities to come together to support their local hockey programs and strengthen the future of the game across the country.

Kraft Hockeyville winners have a chance to host an NHL Pre‑Season Game and receive $100,000 in local arena upgrades! So far, over the past 11 years, Kraft Hockeyville has contributed more than $3.8 million to 88 different communities across Canada.

The Town of Collingwood has emerged from the first round of voting in the Top 10 communities nominated for 2017. There are 5 communities selected from the East and 5 communities selected from the West to round out the Top 10. The top 10 communities then try to rally support from their various communities to go on-line to voteto try to become the next Kraft Hockeyville. Voting for the Top 10 communities ends tonight at midnight. After the votes are tallied, there will be one community from the East and one community from the West. March 18th, the top two communities will be announced and the voting will re-open to determine a final winner.

Good luck Collingwood! If you’d like to support Collingwood, vote click here.