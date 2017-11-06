Listen Live

Colleges Calling For Vote

Final Offer on Table, Following Talks Breakdown

Ontario’s colleges are asking for a vote after negotiations came to a halt. The College Employer Council, the voice of Ontario’s 24 colleges, is calling on OPSEU to suspend the job action of some 12,000 full- and part-time workers after three weeks on the picket line. A final contract offer is on the table, and the Council has asked for a vote on it to be scheduled. Over 500,000 students, including those of Barrie’s Georgian College, have been affected by this strike.

