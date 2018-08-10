Coldwater’s Transfigured Friday

4-10 pm

Step into a story loved by millions all over the world. #TransfiguredFriday turns #Coldwater, Ontario, into a living tribute to #HarryPotter Friday, August 10th, from 4pm – 10pm!

This FREE Fun-Filled Action-Packed one-day festival includes Living Character Tributes, FREE Photo Ops & FREE Activities, plus a re-created Diagon Alley and a FREE Yule Ball with the Joy Brigade!

See Harry’s room under the stairs, stop by platform 9 3/4, try on the sorting hat, make time for friends and hang out in Gryffindor’s Common Room, take some photos with Hagrid and friends, enjoy some chocolate frogs or Butterbeer, and then check out our exhibit of treasures including: The Tri Wizard Cup, Golden Snitch, an extensive Wand Collection and more.

Costumes Encouraged but not required.

Don’t forget your Marauder’s Map!

