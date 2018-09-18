Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings Ode to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Cargo Shorts

Leonardo DiCaprio has appreciated the extra pockets on cargo shorts since at least 2003. Chris Martin has noticed. Coldplay was performing as part of a fundraiser for Leo’s charity The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and before the band took to the stage, Chris sang an ode to Leo’s fashion choices.

I don’t think we will find that song on any upcoming Coldplay albums, even though it’s definitely good enough to be.