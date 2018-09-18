Listen Live

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings Ode to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Cargo Shorts

He's been rockin' the cargos since at least 2003

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Funny, Morning Show

Leonardo DiCaprio has appreciated the extra pockets on cargo shorts since at least 2003. Chris Martin has noticed. Coldplay was performing as part of a fundraiser for Leo’s charity The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and before the band took to the stage, Chris sang an ode to Leo’s fashion choices.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😂

A post shared by Īß (@missy_ib) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Īß (@missy_ib) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Īß (@missy_ib) on

I don’t think we will find that song on any upcoming Coldplay albums, even though it’s definitely good enough to be.

