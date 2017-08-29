Listen Live

Coldplay Plays New Song ‘Houston’ In Tribute To Hurricane Harvey Victims

But They'll Never Play It Again

Coldplay debuted a new country song called, fittingly, Houston. They band performed the track during their Miami concert Monday, after the storm forced them to postpone their Friday performance in Houston.

Don’t expect them to add the song to their permanent playlist, though. In the fan-shot video, Chris Martin says “This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that’s kind of what we think about when we think about Texas. So if you’ll bear with us this is a new song and we’ll never play this again. It’s a one-off and it’s called ‘Houston.’ We’re gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we’re gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show.

Watch the emotional clip below:

Coldplay is expected to re-schedule their Houston show, but details have not been announced as of yet.

