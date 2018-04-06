Listen Live

Coldplay, Josh Homme & More Featured On Elton John Tribute Album

Revamp & Restoration Were Both Released Today

Stars from across the music world took on the illustrious catalog of Elton John & Bernie Taupin on a pair of new tribute albums released today, Revamp and Restoration. Revamp features pop and rock artists, while Restoration has country music artists interpreting Elton’s songs.

On the album, Coldplay take on We All Fall In Love Sometimes, Mumford & Sons play a version of Someone Saved My Life Tonight, Queens Of The Stone Age do their version of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and The Killers cover Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters. Pop stars Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran and Alessia Cara are also featured.

Listen to the entire album below:

 

