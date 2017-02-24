Saturday is the Coldest Night of the Year, and while it may not actually be the coldest night of the year temperature wise, it could be the coldest night of the year for you if you had to spend the entire night outside with no where but the outside to go.

This is what the Coldest Night of the Year is all about. It gives people a small taste of what it might be like out on the streets with no where to turn to. This night has become a fun, family fund-raiser that raises money for the hungry, homeless and hurting in communities across Canada.

In Barrie, the walk is in support of Youth Haven offering safety and care to Simcoe County’s at-risk youth. If you’d like to take part, meet at Barrie’s City Hall Saturday afternoon between 4 and 5 to register. Opening ceremonies go at 5 and you can walk in either 2, 5 or 10 kilometer routes. For more info click here. Below is the timeline for the night.

Between 6:00 and 8:00 pm a warm, light meal will be served to all walkers and volunteers.

4 pm – Registration open

5 pm – Opening Ceremonies

5:15 pm – Walk begins (all distances)

6 pm – Registration Closes

6pm – Meal service begins

8 pm – Route closes, meal service ends