Coffee Truck Driver Accused of Delivering More Than Lunch

Police Search Vehicle, Home, After Tip From The Public

Drug charges laid against a Barrie coffee truck driver. Police say they were tipped off there may have been more pot that pop sold. The street crimes unit moved in yesterday, seizing a quantity of marijuana, oxycodone, has, digital scales, and more. Then investigators searched a Shanty Bay home, collecting more than 500 pot plants, more pills, mushrooms, and equipment to manufacture drugs. A 53-year-old Oro Medonte man has been charged, while a 24-year-old from Oro Medonte is also facing charges. Two women have agreed to turn themselves in.

