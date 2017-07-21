Listen Live

Coffee Recall: May Contain Viagra

A different kind of rise and shine

By Food, Funny, Morning Show, Uncategorized

A Texas coffee company was forced to recall one of it’s coffee blends after it was leaving men a tad too…excited about being awake.

Bestherbs Coffee LLC issued a VOLUNTARY recall of it’s New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee after it was found that the blend contained desmethyl carbodenafil, which is similar to an ingredient in Viagra.

Apparently some customers were very aware of the added ingredient and were actually buying the coffee to help in the bedroom.

There have been no injuries from ingestion but the Food and Drug Administration says it could react with prescription medicine and lower blood pressure to dangerous levels.

