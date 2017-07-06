Cocaine, Handgun Seized In Downtown Barrie

Three Toronto-area men are facing numerous drug and weapons-related charges after Barrie Police seized more than 300 grams of cocaine and a fully loaded Colt 45 handgun. Two officers, patrolling near High and Dunlop Streets, observed a vehicle parked, not running, with two occupants inside. As they drove by, police say the men slouched in their seats in an apparent attempt to conceal themselves. The men were reluctant to talk with the officers, but when they did, gave conflicting stories about why they were in the area, as well as false identities. When a third man approached, one of the men in the vehicle reached for an item wrapped in clear plastic which roused suspicion. All three, a 21 year old from Etobicoke, a 19 year old from Toronto and a 21 year old from Mississauga, were arrested. Police had added extra patrols to the neighbourhood after complaints from residents about prostitution and drug activity. The street value of the cocaine seized is estimated at $30,000.