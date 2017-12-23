Listen Live

Coast Guard Breaking Ice in Midland

Could Start As Early As Tomorrow

The Canadian Coast Guard will conduct icebreaking operations in Midland to assist commercial shipping as early as tomorrow.

OPP remind recreational ice users that no ice is safe ice. Icy tracks left behind may not freeze over right away, and fallen snow may obscure icebreaker and ship tracks.

Changes in weather can also contribute to unsafe ice conditions.

OPP say you should plan your ice activities carefully, use caution on the ice and stay away from shipping routes and icebreaking operations.

