UPDATE: Second Arrest Made In Downtown Fentanyl Overdoses

February 15 – Barrie Police have made a second arrest in five, near-fatal overdoses on one night in October. A 20 year old Kingston man has ben charged with multiple drug offences (Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking –MDMA (Ecstasy), Possession of a Schedule I Substance – MDMA (Ecstasy), Fail to Comply with Probation, Trafficking a Schedule I Substance – Fentanyl and Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence of Importing Schedule I Substance – Fentanyl). Additional charges have been laid against a 22 year old Barrie man (Trafficking a Schedule I Substance – Fentanyl and Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence of Importing Schedule I Substance – Fentanyl). Toxicology reports confirm a combination of Heroin and Fentanyl was consumed by all five victims.

October 4 – Barrie Police have arrested and charged a 22 year old man in connection with five, near-fatal drug overdoses at the weekend. All of the victims had attended the same party. Police believe they had consumed alcohol and cocaine that may have been mixed with another drug, perhaps fentanyl. They’re are awaiting the results of toxicology tests. Charges include two counts of Trafficking A Schedule I Substance and five counts of Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm.

October 2 – Police believe that fentanyl may be to blame for 5 people collapsing and becoming unresponsive following a party in Barrie early this morning. While investigating the first call officers learned of the others who had all apparently used cocaine at the same party. Police believe that an unknown opiate, possibly fentanyl was mixed in. All five have received medical treatment and are now listed in stable condition.