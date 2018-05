The weather and water were calm when 18¬†people in four canoes set out Friday on Lake Simcoe near Orillia. OPP say it wasn’t long before conditions changed drastically capsizing their canoes, leaving them floundering¬†in the water. They were on a training exercise from Youth Leadership Camps of Canada. Four were taken to hospital with mild hypothermia. Constable Martin Hill says all were wearing life jackets.