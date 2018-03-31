Nominations are now open for the new Clearview Township Culture & Sports Hall of Fame Awards.

The awards were created to honour individuals and groups who have made a positive impact on the sports and cultural community throughout the Township.

Nomination forms are available at the Clearview Township Administration Centre, Clearview Public Library Branches and at both the Creemore and Stayner Arenas.

Nomination forms are also available online at: www.clearview.ca/hall-of-fame

The Hall of Fame Awards are divided into ten categories:

Athlete of the Year Award

Athlete Achievement Award

Builder Award

Team Award

Artist of the Year Award

Artist Achievement Award

Festival/Event Award

Community Volunteer Award

Young Leader Culture Award

Young Leader Sport Award

Nominations will be accepted until March 31st.