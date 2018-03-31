Clearview Township Culture & Sports Hall of Fame Awards
Nominations will be accepted until March 31st.
Nominations are now open for the new Clearview Township Culture & Sports Hall of Fame Awards.
The awards were created to honour individuals and groups who have made a positive impact on the sports and cultural community throughout the Township.
Nomination forms are available at the Clearview Township Administration Centre, Clearview Public Library Branches and at both the Creemore and Stayner Arenas.
Nomination forms are also available online at: www.clearview.ca/hall-of-fame
The Hall of Fame Awards are divided into ten categories:
Athlete of the Year Award
Athlete Achievement Award
Builder Award
Team Award
Artist of the Year Award
Artist Achievement Award
Festival/Event Award
Community Volunteer Award
Young Leader Culture Award
Young Leader Sport Award
Nominations will be accepted until March 31st.