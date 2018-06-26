Clearview Opens New Park For Four Legged Friends
Dog-Friendly EcoBark Opens In Stayner
Clearview township cut the ribbon today on a new dog park. It’s called the Clearview “EcoBark”, and you can find it at the north east boundary of the Ecopark on County Roa d96 in the Stayner area.
.@Sparky_Fire_Dog is attending the grand opening of @Clearview_twp dog park pic.twitter.com/GT85VXhWLj
— Fire Chief (@ClearviewFire) June 26, 2018
The park comes fully equipped with tunnels, ramps, dog-sized water fountain, and a double gated entrance to prevent Fido from hoofing it. It opened at 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, and will be open year-round from sunrise to sunset from now on.