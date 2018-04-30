Clearview Man Was Pinned Under ATV For Hours Before Rescue

A man who spent several hours pinned under an ATV before first responders got to him has died of his injuries. The OPP say the 33-year-old man was involved in a single vehicle crash on a trail near Lavender Hill Road in Clearview Township Saturday, and was taken to Collingwood G&M hospital, later Toronto trauma centre, where he later passed away. Police investigation continues, while anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West detachment.