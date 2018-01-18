Clearview Icecats Need You To Watch This Video

The Clearview PeeWee B-B Icecats need your help, or at the very least, your eyes. The local girls hockey team has been named finalist in the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, after not only donating nearly two grand to Stevenson Memorial’s Breast Cancer Program, they adopted a local family for the holidays, and hosted an open skate for the community. Head Coach Doug Archer says there’s plenty on the line here.

The top three teams with the highest number of YouTube views will then be voted on, so the Icecats need you to watch their video! Have a look below.