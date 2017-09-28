Clearview Fire Will Install That Smoke And CO Alarm For You

Clearview Fire Service has too many smoke and CO detectors. Thanks to a donation by Enbridge Gas and the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council, the Fire Service has enough of the devices to hand out for free. Chief Colin Shewell said he’d prefer they went into the hands of Clearview’s young folks, or the elderly. Heck, they’ll even bring them to you.

All you have to do is call and make an appointment. You can do so by contacting the Chief’s Administrative Assistant either by phone at (705)428-6230 ext 401, or via email at sward@Clearview.ca.