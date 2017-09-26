Clearing the Track on Big Bay Point

Big Bay Point Road in Barrie should be closed most of the day tomorrow, as they’re tearing up some old tracks. Starting at 7:00, the roadway will be closed at the bend beyond Bayview Drive, to remove the railway line in anticipation of work needed for the upcoming Harvie Road crossing. The city’s Engineering Head, Stew Patterson, says there’s some choice recyclables in the ground there.

The road is scheduled to be closed from Little Ave. to Bayview Dr. until 7:00 Wednesday night, but Patterson says it could reopen before the afternoon rush if everything goes to plan. This work comes in advance of the construction scheduled for 2019 that would see a 400 overpass, connecting Big Bay Point Road to Harvie Road.