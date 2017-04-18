Listen Live

Clear Coffee is Here

...to help keep your teeth white and give you a boost to get through the day

By Food, Morning Show, Uncategorized, Weird and Wonderful

Coffee is a wonderful thing. So wonderful that many of us drink it multiple times a day, which is not great for our teeth. The solution is finally here in ClrCff Clear Coffee.

It’s described as “the first colourless coffee drink in the world” and promises to give coffee-lovers that much-needed jolt of energy and won’t ruin their teeth.

 

I know you’re thinking that there has to be a TON of preservatives and chemicals in this stuff to make it clear? Nope. According to the website, “Our product does not contain preservatives, artificial flavours, stabilizers, sugar or any other sweeteners.”

Metro spoke to a few individuals who have actually tried the clear coffee, and they say it’s “drinkable”…good enough for me!

Clear Coffee is currently only available in the UK, but they’re working on getting it to North America.

Related posts

Grandma who Doesn’t Return Balls Kicked into her Yard Could be Charged with Theft

International Church of Cannabis to Open on 4/20

You Can Now Drink ‘Fake News Ale’ Thanks to a Toronto Brewery

Furby + Hydraulic Press = Awesomeness

Seattle Mariners Fans Can’t Get Enough Toasted Lime-Chili Grasshoppers at Games

WATCH: New STAR WARS: The Last Jedi Trailer

Loudest Shrimp Species Named After Pink Floyd

Can You Solve This Deliciously Difficult McDonald’s Problem?

8-Year-Old Drives Little Sister to McDonald’s for a Cheeseburger