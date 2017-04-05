Classic Rock Binge Weekend
Classic Rock Documentary Marathon Weekend April 14 & 15
If you’re a classic rock fan, set your PVR for the weekend of April 14 and 15 as HDNET Movies network has announced they will be broadcasting a two day marathon of rock films and documentaries on the Friday and Saturday of that weekend.
They are calling it the Spring Marathon and will feature performances from Rush, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jimmy Hendrix, The Allman Brothers Band, and more.
Here’s how the weekend line-up will play out.
Fri., April 14
Stevie Ray Vaughn: Rise Of A Texas Bluesman 1954-1983 (2014) – 4pe
The Allman Brothers Band: After The Crash (2016) – 6:25pe
The Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2015) – 8:25pe & 1:35ae (Network Premiere)
Let’s Spend The Night Together (1982) – 10:25pe
This Is Spinal Tap (1984) – 12:05ae
Eric Clapton: The 1970s Review (2014) – 3:40ae
Sat., April 15
Rush: The Rise Of Kings (1968-1981) (2014) – 4pe
Gone With The Wind: The Remarkable Rise And Tragic Fall Of Lynyrd Skynyrd (2015) – 6:10pe
It Might Get Loud (2008) – 9pe (Network Premiere)
The Song Remains The Same (1976) – 10:45pe
Jimi Hendrix (1973) – 1aE