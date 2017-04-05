Classic Rock Binge Weekend

If you’re a classic rock fan, set your PVR for the weekend of April 14 and 15 as HDNET Movies network has announced they will be broadcasting a two day marathon of rock films and documentaries on the Friday and Saturday of that weekend.

They are calling it the Spring Marathon and will feature performances from Rush, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jimmy Hendrix, The Allman Brothers Band, and more.

Here’s how the weekend line-up will play out.

Fri., April 14

Stevie Ray Vaughn: Rise Of A Texas Bluesman 1954-1983 (2014) – 4pe

The Allman Brothers Band: After The Crash (2016) – 6:25pe

The Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2015) – 8:25pe & 1:35ae (Network Premiere)

Let’s Spend The Night Together (1982) – 10:25pe

This Is Spinal Tap (1984) – 12:05ae

Eric Clapton: The 1970s Review (2014) – 3:40ae

Sat., April 15

Rush: The Rise Of Kings (1968-1981) (2014) – 4pe

Gone With The Wind: The Remarkable Rise And Tragic Fall Of Lynyrd Skynyrd (2015) – 6:10pe

It Might Get Loud (2008) – 9pe (Network Premiere)

The Song Remains The Same (1976) – 10:45pe

Jimi Hendrix (1973) – 1aE