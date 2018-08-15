10:30am-9pm

We are hosting our CLASS 25th Annual Golf Tournament. The tournament will be held on Wednesday, August 15, 2018,

at the Nottawasaga Inn Golf Course. It will be a shotgun start at 12:00 p.m. using a best

ball format.

The Community Living Association for South Simcoe (CLASS) is a charitable, non-profit organization, which provides supports to people of all ages with intellectual disabilities.The golf tournament is our main fundraiser of the year and last year, we raised $65,000.00 which was used to purchase a home for five people with intellectual disabilities. Our continued commitment to improve services has been enriched by the generosity of our many community partners like you.If you have any questions, would like to make a donation, or would like to register to play golf please call 705-435-4792 or send an email to golf@class.on.ca.

We Thank You for any support you can offer!