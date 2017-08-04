Civic Holiday – What’s Open And Closed
Not your typical holiday weekend
Since Monday, August 7 is a Civic Holiday and not a Statutory Holiday, there will be changes to what is typically open or closed.
CLOSED
- Banks
- Most child-care centres
- Government offices
- Post offices/no mail delivery
- Libraries
OPEN
- 460 LCBO stores province-wide, many in cottage country. Click here and use the store locator to find a store open near you
- Select Beer stores will be open 11am – 6pm view store list here
- Most grocery stores
- Most shopping malls
- Most craft breweries
- Tourist destinations
GARBAGE COLLECTION
- There will be NO garbage collection Monday in Barrie and Orillia; collection will be a day later in those communities
- There WILL be regular garbage collection in areas serviced by Simcoe County
PUBLIC TRANSIT
- Barrie Transit – Sunday schedule
- Orillia Transit – None
- Bradford – None
- Colltrans – Colltrans service; the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will run as usual
- Midland – None
- GO Transit – No train service Saturday/Sunday between Allandale Waterfront and Aurora Stations due to track and station upgrades, click here for bus connections; train service resumes for Holiday Monday (Saturday schedule)