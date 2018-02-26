City Puts Provincial Cycling Infrastructure Funds To Use

An update to a story we told you about in December: Barrie is putting a million bucks down on recreation trails along Hurst and Mapleview. The province announced in early December that Barrie would be recipient of just over a million dollars in Ontario Municipal Commuter Cycling grant money, while City Hall Monday night approved its use; funds will go towards building a new multi-use trail along Hurst Drive from Brennan Avenue to Minet’s Point Road, with money to reconstruct a trail-in-disrepair along Maplview in the Essa / Highway 27 area.