Listen Live

City Puts Provincial Cycling Infrastructure Funds To Use

Barrie Approves Funding Towards Trails On Mapleview and Hurst

By News

An update to a story we told you about in December: Barrie is putting a million bucks down on recreation trails along Hurst and Mapleview. The province announced in early December that Barrie would be recipient of just over a million dollars in Ontario Municipal Commuter Cycling grant money, while City Hall Monday night approved its use; funds will go towards building a new multi-use trail along Hurst Drive from Brennan Avenue to Minet’s Point Road, with money to reconstruct a trail-in-disrepair along Maplview in the Essa / Highway 27 area.

Related posts

Barrie Integrity Commissioner Had a Slow Season

Gone Fishin’ at Heritage Park… Soon, Thanks to the Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia

Patrick Brown Leaving Ontario PC Leadership Race

Arson Charge Laid Following Orillia House Fire

Funds Still Rolling in for Youth Haven Fundraiser

UPDATE: Police Identify Victims after Four People Found Dead North Of Huntsville

Gravenhurst Reviewing, Revitalizing Town Website

The Rap Sheet

Barrie Dryer Fire Prompts Video Reminder From Fire Service